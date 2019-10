Jeff Mikulina suggested using “renewable hydrogen” gas to “store clean energy” (“Use of fossil gas undermines Hawaii’s clean-energy goals,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 11).

I hope that no one tries that. First, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, then compressing hydrogen, is expensive in terms of electricity. Second, hydrogen is colorless and odorless and burns with a nearly invisible flame. Finally, hydrogen is explosive from 3% to 80% in air, so a leak near a water heater could blow up a house without warning.

Several years ago, at a environmental meeting, an engineer couldn’t believe that I was afraid of hydrogen gas. I feel that being afraid of a hazardous gas helps to keep me alive.

Gordon Kitsuwa

Kaimuki

