We might retitle our county’s leader from the Mayor of Honolulu to the Sheriff of Nottingham for wanting to mow down Sherwood Forest.

We literally have hundreds of city parks on Oahu, most publicly underutilized now because Mayor Kirk Caldwell has failed to keep the existing parks from homeless campers.

And while Caldwell has frequently touted his administration as an advocate of “green” initiatives, destroying an area of forest for yet another park we don’t need is blatantly counter to any “green” policy.

Sherwood Forest must be preserved, and destroying it is the opposite of Robin Hood because it steals from the less fortunate.

Von Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

