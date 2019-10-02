City anticipates LED payoff

City officials are celebrating a “smart energy” choice: completion of a project in which some 53,500 city-owned street lights were switched to light-emitting diode fixtures. Read more

City officials are celebrating a “smart energy” choice: completion of a project in which some 53,500 city-owned street lights were switched to light-emitting diode fixtures. While the total cost of the effort — construction work as well as financing, warranty and network services over a 10-year period — adds up to $46.6 million, the city maintains that the energy-efficient lights will pay for themselves within a decade. Let’s hope so. The LED Streetlight Conversion project was done via a public-private partnership with Johnson Controls.

Aloha Poke Co. wants to grow

Poke from a litigious Chicago-based restaurant chain doesn’t sound too appetizing here, but the company hopes for success with less-discerning customers elsewhere.

Aloha Poke Co., which trademarked “Aloha” and “Poke” and threatened other businesses, including those run by Native Hawaiians, for using the terms, wants to expand to 100 restaurants across the mainland within three years.

Well, whatever. It’s just not what we think of as aloha. Or poke.