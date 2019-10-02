 Anti-TMT forces step up their campaign off the mountain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Anti-TMT forces step up their campaign off the mountain

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

Sensing new momentum for the cause, opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope have turned up their outreach campaign this week to rally against the $1.4 billion project and push for Native Hawaiian rights. Read more

Previous Story
Court rules against feds in bribery claim case

Scroll Up