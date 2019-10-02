 Caldwell halts work at Sherwood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Caldwell halts work at Sherwood

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

The city will halt further work on its contentious improvements project at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park until it hears back from the State Historic Preservation Division and the Oahu Island Burial Council about an object that was found at the site over the weekend, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Tuesday. Read more

