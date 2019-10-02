Papahanaumokuakea gets funding

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved $4.1 million in federal funding to support management and research projects for the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
The spending was approved last week and announced Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Appropriations Committee.
The appropriation includes $3.1 million for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship operations following the decommissioning of a NOAA oceanographic research vessel. It also authorizes NOAA to make a competitive grant of up to $1 million for research and management activities in Papahanaumokuakea, according to Schatz’ office.
The funding is subject to a 100% non-federal match. Previously the funding has supported the removal of over 82 tons of debris, along with research on how climate change will impact the food web in Papahanaumokuakea, Schatz’ office said.
