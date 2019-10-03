Man charged with arson for Wailuku brush fire

Maui police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of arson that resulted in a separate brush fire in Wailuku.

At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Wailuku patrol officers were assigned to a brush fire near the entrance to Sandhills Estates on Keoneloa Street in Wailuku.

Maui firefighters eventually contained the fire, which was near the roadway, the Sandhills Estates and The Islands subdivision.

The Wailuku fire occurred while Maui firefighters were in the midst of battling a massive Maalaea mauka brush fire that burned over 4,000 acres that spread across the Pali.

Police determined through witness statements that the man, identified as Brett Deccio, with no local address, had intentionally lit the fire.

Police arrested Deccioa and transported him to the Wailuku Police Station. He was charged for the offense of Arson II, and his bail has been set at $5,000.

No monetary damages were reported, but approximately three acres of brush were burned in Wailuku.