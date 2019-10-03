Maui firefighters working on hot spots along Honoapiilani Highway

Maui firefighters this morning continue to work on hot spots along Honoapiilani Highway, and are focused on protecting the Maalaea area.

Overnight, crews monitored the Maalaea Mauka brush fire, which started Wednesday morning and grew to 4,100 acres by the evening, prompting emergency road closures.

No active road closures are in place at this time, and traffic is moving in and out of Lahaina.

The Maui Fire Department has deployed Engine 1 and Mini 1 from Wailuku, and Ladder 3 and Tanker 3 from Lahaina to address the hot spots. Two helicopters are also in the air to assist with fire suppression and reconnaissance.

No injuries have been reported. No other evacuations were ordered Wednesday night, and emergency shelters at Maui High School and Princess Nahienaena Elementary School in Lahaina closed by 7 a.m. today.

The American Red Cross reported approximately 540 people took shelter at Maui High and 22 at Princess Nahienaena as of midnight Wednesday. The Maui Visitors Bureau provided inflatable mattresses for the shelters.

“I want to thank our fire and police departments for their tireless work in battling this brush fire and keeping our people safe,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a news release. “We could not have done this without the help of all our County Departments as well as our private and governmental partners. We are very grateful for their efforts to take care of our community.”

At about 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Maui firefighters responded to the brush fire on the upper slopes of the mountain near the intersection of North Kihei Road and Honoapiilani Highway. Access to the fire was limited due to the extremely steep terrain, fire officials said.

At the time, the fire was about 5 acres in size and spreading uphill toward the turbines at Kaheawa wind farm. The employees at Kaheawa were told to evacuate, as were Pali trail hikers.

Today’s forecast for the Kahului area includes isolated showers before noon, but is expected to be mostly sunny, with a breezy, northeast wind around 21 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 29 miles per hour.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya said the public should continue to watch for updates and notifications.

“There is still potential for flare-ups and road closures, especially as winds pick up later today,” he said in the news release. “The public is asked to remain vigilant and sign up for emergency alerts through Makaala.”

The public can sign up for Makaala Emergency Alerts online to receive updates.