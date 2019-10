The Thirty Meter Telescope project at Mauna Kea has gone through a remarkably lengthy, thorough and fair process of public discussions for more than 10 years. Read more

The Thirty Meter Telescope project at Mauna Kea has gone through a remarkably lengthy, thorough and fair process of public discussions for more than 10 years. It has gone through a contested-case proceeding. It has duly been heard by the Hawaii Supreme Court, and the court has issued a decision allowing construction to proceed.

The ongoing public demonstrations by protesters, especially those staged on the slopes of Mauna Kea, are disturbing. The demonstrations have effectively intimidated and prevented people from going up the mountain.

Most disturbing is that those demonstrations appear calculated to delay and outright stop the construction of the project. They are a direct affront to the Hawaii Supreme Court. The stance of the protesters (“protectors”?) cannot be indefinitely tolerated — it would amount to nullification by a mob of a lawful decision of the highest state court. It undermines the integrity of the government.

Antonio V. Ramil

Wailuku, Maui

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.