On the Move: Tan, Berera and Nishimoto

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has hired the following new physicians for its facilities on Oahu and Maui:

>> Dr. Christina Tan, interventional cardiology at Moanalua Medical Center. Dr. Tan’s experience includes residency and serving as a cardiology fellow at Scripps Clinic and Scripps Green hospital in La Jolla, Calif.; as well as additional fellowships in interventional cardiology, and combined training in structural and complex coronary disease at University of Washington in Seattle.

>> Dr. Deeva Berera, internal medicine department at Maui Lani Medical Office. Dr. Berera’s experience includes an internal medicine residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, and clinical experience at James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Hospital in the Bronx, Elmhurst Hospital Center in Jackson Heights.

>> Dr. Stacie Nishimoto, infectious disease department at Moanalua Medical Center. Dr. Nishimoto’s experience includes a residency in internal medicine at Central Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco and an infectious disease fellowship at Stanford University Medical Center.