Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason: Houston vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Ka’u at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: University at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kailua at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt, at 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Waianae; Saint Louis at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Radford at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kaimuki vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Hilo at Honokaa; Kealakehe at Keaau. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Lahainaluna at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I-AA girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

Softball

Makua Ali’i

Aikane 21, Hikina 12

Firehouse 9, Fat Katz 8

Hawaiians 12, Waipio 3

Action 14, Yankees 2

Hui Ohana 16, Xpress 4

Bad Company 12, Golden Eagles 1

Zen 18, Pearl Harbor 8

Makules 20, Na Pueo 0

Na Kahuna 17, Sportsmen 3

Water polo

ILH

Division I Varsity Boys

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Dustin Carr, Andrew Dawson, Jon Reiter. Punahou: Max Chang 2, Noah Clark 2, Jordan Savage 2, Stryker Scales 2, Peyton Ogasawara, Emile Labrador, Gunnar Grune.

Division II Varsity Boys

Punahou 14, ‘Iolani 3

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Kevin Xu 2, Trent Ilhe. Punahou: Matai Loveman 5, Christopher Kang-Harris 4, Kainoa Kawabata 2, Connor Weldon, Jensen Garcia, Max Pflueger.

Bowling

ILH Boys

Varsity Team Scores

Maryknoll 2, Lanakila Baptist 1

‘Iolani 3, Kamehameha 0

Island Pacific 2, University 1

Punahou 3, Hanalani 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Saint Louis 0

Damien 2, Assets 1

High Scores / High Series

Maryknoll: Angelito Jay Agsalud 198 / 447

Lanakila Baptist: Kainoamalu Langsi

191 / 527

‘Iolani: Koby Kai 206 / 580

Kamehameha: Chancen G Law 202 / 553

Island Pacific: Ren Miyatake 183 / 518

University: Ashton Ka’ahanui-Isaacson 191 / Reece Arakaki 460

Punahou: Noah Abe 179 / Holden Linville 522

Hanalani: Aaryk Iwamoto 190 / 539

Saint Louis: Hunter Lum 267 / Kahiau Lam Ho 584

Mid-Pacific: Kai Yamada 225 / 626

Damien: Michael Thompson 180 / Blaine Remotap 457

Assets: Noah Amuro 212 / 589

Junior Varsity Team Scores

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha 1

Saint Louis Red 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Damien 3, Assets 0

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West

Division I Varsity Girls

Mililani def. Radford 25-13, 25-8, 25-21

Division I/II Varsity Girls

Nanakuli def. Waialua 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

Junior Varsity Girls

Mililani def. Radford 21-6, 21-6

Waialua def. Nanakuli 21-20, 21-12