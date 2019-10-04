Coast Guard joined by other agencies in search for missing swimmer off Molokai

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 66-year-old swimmer today off Molokai.

The Coast Guard said Carl Steffler’s belongings were found on Kaunakakai pier Thursday. Police reported the discovery of his belongings to the Coast Guard at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Maui police reviewed security footage and saw Steffler swimming offsore, but not returning, the Coast Guard said. Maui police sent search teams to the area, and the Coast Guard sent an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the cutters Oliver Berry and Kittiwake.

Coast Guard LTJG Seth Gross of Sector Honolulu said Steffler was last seen on security footage swimming about 750 yards off Kaunakakai pier.

Steffler was described as about 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 808-842-2600.

Agencies assisting in the search include the Coast Guard, Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Maui County divers. A Navy Seahawk helicopter is scheduled to assist.