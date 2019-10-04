Large brush fire forces closure of South Point Road on Big Isle

Hawaii island police have shut down South Point Road to Green Sand Beach in Kau as firefighters battle a large brush fire.
The road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.
The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. Thursday. Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch said the blaze started on the northeast side of the access road to Kaulana Bay. Strong winds fanned the flames across the access road toward the South Point Cliff.
Nearly 20 firefighters including volunteers fully contained the brush fire on the northeast side that scorched approximately 50 acres.
Firefighters are continuing to battle the larger fire creeping toward the south coastline that has burned more than 100 acres.
Kusch said they are using a bulldozer and helicopter in attempt to contain the blaze.
