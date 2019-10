I can’t believe the continued frustration the Democrats have with the Trump administration, and their failure to come together to help from being undermined by this president. Read more

I can’t believe the continued frustration the Democrats have with the Trump administration, and their failure to come together to help from being undermined by this president.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi need to come to a conclusion on this president before more harm is done to the United States.

Congress needs to stand up and be accountable for the outrageous actions of the president. Congress is our voice, which currently is not being heard.

We are getting deeper in debt and our allies are not depending on the U.S. anymore.

Impeachment is the only course of action, and Donald Trump has to be subject to jail time along with his family. The U.S. should be ashamed for electing this crook to office.

William Pirtle

Waipahu

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.