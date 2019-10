Greta Thunberg encourages young people and like-minded others to take urgent action and address our climate crisis. She inspires large numbers of people worldwide to wake up. Read more

Greta Thunberg encourages young people and like-minded others to take urgent action and address our climate crisis. She inspires large numbers of people worldwide to wake up. Our house is on fire! Our Hawaiian islands are particularly vulnerable to sea level rise, hurricanes of record force, fires, drought and other calamities as yet unknown. Already this is the hottest summer on record.

What can we do? Serious lifestyle changes can help to decrease our carbon footprint and use sustainable energy to distance us from fossil fuels. A simple thing to do is to plant trees to help cool the Earth and absorb carbon.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell doesn’t seem to understand or support this urgent call. His determination to go ahead with the destruction of trees at Sherwood Forest to make more playing fields is mind-boggling. We need to plant more trees now, not cut them down.

Joy Quick

Kaneohe

