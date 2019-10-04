Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> A driver’s license cannot be renewed online. A duplicate license, however, can be ordered online for the purpose of obtaining a gold star, if all necessary documents are on file.
>> Professor-actor-director Terence Knapp died Aug. 12. The date was incorrect in Wayne Harada’s Show Biz column on Page D2 Sunday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.