Increase in slip fees signals privatization ahead, boaters say

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

A 100% jump in boat slip fees beginning Nov. 1 at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is a way to push out the average kamaaina renter and a step toward privatizing it, limiting public access, a group of renters say. Read more

