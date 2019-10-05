comscore Christenson and Shoji help USA beat world champion Poland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Christenson and Shoji help USA beat world champion Poland

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with two players from Hawaii starting, held on to defeat defending world champion Poland 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25 in the FIVB World Cup on Friday in Fukuoka, Japan. Read more

