Christenson and Shoji help USA beat world champion Poland

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with two players from Hawaii starting, held on to defeat defending world champion Poland 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25 in the FIVB World Cup on Friday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The U.S. (2-1) faces host Japan (2-1) today.

“Obviously it was a big match,” said U.S. setter Micah Christenson (Kamehameha), who had two kills and a block. “Poland is the world champion and they came with a very strong roster.

“It was easy to wake up for this game. I was super excited with how we played and how we executed our game plan.”

Erik Shoji (Punahou) was the libero. Micah Ma’a (Punahou), listed as the reserve libero, didn’t play.

Chaminade volleyball defeats Holy Names

Annah Rivera had 10 kills and Emma Tecklenburg and Rachel Reedy each added nine as the Chaminade women’s volleyball team beat Holy Names 25-7, 25-13, 25-19 on Friday in Oakland, Calif.

The Silverswords (12-2, 6-0 PacWest) had 12 aces and hit .358.

Sierra Allen finished with seven kills for the Hawks (2-12, 1-7).