Halona Lookout parking closing tonight for Netflix filming

The Halona Blowhole Lookout parking lot will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. Monday for the filming of scenes from the Netflix feature “Finding Ohana.”

City officials said that the crew will have large-scale film equipment in the parking lot. For the safety of the public, the parking lot will be closed for the day while filming takes place. At first, the city reviewed the initial request to share the parking lot with the public, but is erring on the side of caution with this scheduled closure.

The film, “Finding Ohana,” by director Jude Weng, is about two Brooklyn-raised siblings who spend the summer in rural Oahu, searching for long-lost treasure and reconnecting with their Hawaiian heritage. Wend is also the director of “Young Sheldon.”

The film’s cast includes Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono and Kelly Hu.