Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
Mayor Michael Victorino is holding community meetings to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Paia Community Center and Tuesday at Kihei Community Center, and 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Helene Hall in Hana. Info: 270-7855 or mauicounty.gov/Budget.
County Council Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 9 a.m. Monday in Council Chamber to discuss protection and preservation of East Maui streams and a resolution authorizing the Council to provide comments to state Office of Environmental Quality Control on draft EIS by Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Co. for East Maui water lease.
Maui Planning Commission convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday at Planning Department conference room to review proposed bills preventing conversion on long-term rentals and owner-occupied apartments to transient rentals in apartment and industrial districts, with a public hearing scheduled for Oct 22. The panel also will hold a public hearing on permit request by Todd and Valerie Mimura to operate two-bedroom B&B at 715 Hana Highway in Paia.