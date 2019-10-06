Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on. Read more

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Mayor Michael Victorino is holding community meetings to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Paia Community Center and Tuesday at Kihei Community Center, and 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Helene Hall in Hana. Info: 270-7855 or mauicounty.gov/Budget.

>> County Council Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 9 a.m. Monday in Council Chamber to discuss protection and preservation of East Maui streams and a resolution authorizing the Council to provide comments to state Office of Environmental Quality Control on draft EIS by Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Co. for East Maui water lease.

>> Maui Planning Commission convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday at Planning Department conference room to review proposed bills preventing conversion on long-term rentals and owner-occupied apartments to transient rentals in apartment and industrial districts, with a public hearing scheduled for Oct 22. The panel also will hold a public hearing on permit request by Todd and Valerie Mimura to operate two-bedroom B&B at 715 Hana Highway in Paia.

>> Environmental Education Symposium: “Strengthening Sense of Hawaiʻi: Cultivating Community Relationships Through Environmental Education and Stewardship” is the theme for this year’s event, sponsored by the Hawaii Environmental Education Alliance, Monday and Tuesday at Kamehameha Schools Maui. Activities include field trips, interactive workshops, panels and presentations. Cost: $150. Info: eesymposium.wixsite.com/2019maui/register.

>> Lahaina Second Friday: Town party with entertainment, family-friendly activities, dining and shopping deals and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Campbell Park. Author/artist Nansy Phleger will sign copies of her new children’s book, “Li Chou and the Dragon’s Promise” at the local authors table starting at 5 p.m with Howard Fields, whose book “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” details his coverage of the Nixon impeachment as a journalist for United Press International.

>> Maui Fil-Am Heritage Festival: A celebration of Filipino-American History Month, with food, entertainment, displays and more from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Info: facebook.com/MauiFilipinoChamber, 242-8100, foundation@mauifilipinochamber.com.

>> AARP Smart Driver course: Seniors can learn about the effects of medication on driving, how to reduce driver distractions, proper use of new auto technology and how to adjust driving to compensate for age-related physical changes and become eligible for cheaper insurance rates from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Kula Community Center. Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Info/register: 270-7308.

OUT AND ABOUT EVENTS

>> 97th Maui Fair: Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today at War Memorial Complex. Admission is $10 ($5 for keiki ages 5-11). Info: mauifair.com.

>> 2019 MAMo at the MACC: Wearable Art Show in collaboration with PA‘I Foundation’s Maoli Arts Movement celebrating and promoting the work of contemporary Hawaiian artists and designers at 7:30 p.m Saturday at Yokouchi Pavilion, with a designer trunk show to follow. The event with emcees Vicky Holt Takamine and Robert Cazimero will showcase creations by Maui-based designers Kanoelani Davis/PoMahina Designs and Anna Kahalekulu/Kulua Designs, plus Ari South, Kehaulani Nielsen/Kahulale‘a, Maile Andrade, Kawika Lum/Kawika Lum Designs, Marques Marzan and Micah Kamohoali‘i/Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i. Cost: $35 and $45, with $65 VIP tickets that include trunk show preview.

>> An Evening With Nainoa Thompson: The master navigator and president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society will talk on “Malama Honua (Care for Island Earth) in a Changing World; Hope Comes with Action” as part of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Iao Theater. Cost: $10-$20, mauionstage.com.

STAGE

>> “The Graduate”: Maui OnStage production of Terry Johnson’s stage adaptation of “The Graduate,” based on the novel and 1967 film; 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 13, Iao Theatre. Cost: $20-$40; box office open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Info: 242-6969, mauionstage.com.

MUSIC

>> Richard Thompson Electric Trio: Featuring the singer/songwriter/musician who was named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 20 Guitarists of All Time; 7:30 p.m. today, Castle Theater, MACC. Tickets: $40, $55, $65.

>> Christian Sands Trio: With Christian Sands (bandleader/piano), Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and John Davis (drums); 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Castle Theater, MACC. Cost: $40, $50.

>> Dean Martin: Classic Songs With John Wilt: A one-man show featuring 32 of the crooner’s greatest hits; proceeds benefit Maui Academy of Performing Arts; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McCoy Studio Theater, MACC. Cost: $25.

ART

>> “Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change”: Schaefer International Gallery, MACC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Artist walk-through with Kanani Miyamoto and Paul Mullowney, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, noon Oct. 17. Free admission.

>> “Malama Wao Akua”: A juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, through Nov. 2 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Free admission. Info: 572-6560 or huinoeau.com.

>> “The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veteran Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 27, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.