Hawaii Public Radio collects $761K in fall fund drive
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Hawaii Public Radio collected more than $761,000 in contributions in its fall fund drive ending Friday, the nonprofit announced.
Of the gifts, 812 came from first-time supporters, HPR said.
Donors resided in Hawaii, on the mainland and around the world, but 94% of funds come from the community, the station said.
“We’re grateful to our sustaining members, who give HPR the financial stability to provide two streams around the clock across the state,” said Jose A. Fajardo, the station’s president and general manager, in a statement Saturday. “Now, with more than 800 new members, we’re able to plan for future growth, especially in our local news coverage.”
More than 300 volunteers from more than 40 Hawaii businesses and organizations along with HPR sustaining members staffed the station’s phone banks daily during the campaign. Meals and snacks were provided by Foodland Farms Ala Moana, Zippy’s, and Uncle’s Handmade Ice Cream.
Only 6% of the station’s funds are from federal sources, via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.