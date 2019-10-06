comscore Clippers close Hawaii camp against Shanghai Sharks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Clippers close Hawaii camp against Shanghai Sharks

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Los Angeles Clippers were unquestionably in preseason form in Thursday’s lopsided defeat to James Harden and the Houston Rockets at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 5, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up