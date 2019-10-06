Chaminade, HPU, and Hilo win on the road

The Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball teams all continued their winning streaks on Saturday. Read more

Emma Tecklenburg led the Silverswords with 11 kills, while Rachel Reedy added 10 to help Chaminade take down Academy of Art 28-26, 25-16, 25-23 at San Francisco.

The ’Swords have now won eight in a row to improve to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the PacWest, the best 15-match start in program history. The Urban Knights (4-11, 2-6 PacWest) were led by Sadie Emery’s 13 kills.

Emily Wade had 21 kills and two blocks as Hawaii Hilo (10-5, 5-2 PacWest) defeated Notre Dame de Namur 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10 in Belmont, Calif., to win their fifth match in a row. Samantha Shaffer led the Argonauts (2-10, 1-4) with 17 kills and Rowan Jack had 24 digs.

Hawaii Pacific swept Northern California 25-20, 25-16, 25-11 in San Rafael, Calif., to win their sixth match in a row. The Sharks (10-5, 6-1 PacWest) were led by Cameryn Collie, who had 17 kills and 14 digs. The Penguins (1-10, 1-4) were led by Edee Leslie’s seven kills.

UH wins HPU cross country invitational

The University of Hawaii led the way in the Hawaii Pacific Sharks Invitational women’s 5k cross country meet at Kahuku Golf Course, as the Rainbow Wahine had six runners place in the top 10.

HPU’s Robyn Kaltenbrunn won the race with a time of 19:28.2, helping the Sharks to place second with an average time of 20:36.

Hawaii Hilo finished third with an average time of 22:30 and Chaminade placed last with an average time of 23:02.