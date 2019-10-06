comscore Last-second TD pass lifts Pac-Five to win over Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Last-second TD pass lifts Pac-Five to win over Pearl City

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There will be no state tournament for the Wolfpack of Pac-Five, the lone Division II football team in the ILH. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 5, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up