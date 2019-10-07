Hawaiian Airlines posts September traffic growth

Hawaiian Airlines reported today that passenger traffic and load factor — the measure of how efficiently it fills seats on planes — were up in September.

The state’s largest carrier transported 931,230 passengers — a 1.4% rise compared with September 2018. During the same period, Hawaiian’s load factor — the share of seats filled — increased by 1.9 percentage points to 85.5%.

Revenue passenger miles — or the number of paying passengers multiplied by the distance traveled — increased by nearly 3% to more than 1.49 billion. Available seat miles, or the number of available seats multiplied by the number of miles a plane is scheduled to fly for a given flight, was just above flat at more than 1.7 billion.

For the year, Hawaiian’s passenger traffic has fallen more than 1% to nearly 8.9 million. However, the airline’s revenue passenger miles rose nearly 3% to more than 13.3 billion and its available seat miles increased nearly 2% to just over 15.3 billion. Its load factor increased 1.2 percentage points to 86.7%

Hawaiian, which made its traffic announcement after the market closed, saw its shares fall .49 cents to $25.21 during the regular trading session. However, just before 11 a.m. Hawaii time, Hawaiian’s share price had climbed $1.05 to $26.26.