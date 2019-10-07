Hawaiian Airlines posts September traffic growth

Hawaiian Airlines reported today that passenger traffic and load factor — the measure of how efficiently it fills seats on planes — were up in September.
The state’s largest carrier transported 931,230 passengers — a 1.4% rise compared with September 2018. During the same period, Hawaiian’s load factor — the share of seats filled — increased by 1.9 percentage points to 85.5%.
Revenue passenger miles — or the number of paying passengers multiplied by the distance traveled — increased by nearly 3% to more than 1.49 billion. Available seat miles, or the number of available seats multiplied by the number of miles a plane is scheduled to fly for a given flight, was just above flat at more than 1.7 billion.
For the year, Hawaiian’s passenger traffic has fallen more than 1% to nearly 8.9 million. However, the airline’s revenue passenger miles rose nearly 3% to more than 13.3 billion and its available seat miles increased nearly 2% to just over 15.3 billion. Its load factor increased 1.2 percentage points to 86.7%
Hawaiian, which made its traffic announcement after the market closed, saw its shares fall .49 cents to $25.21 during the regular trading session. However, just before 11 a.m. Hawaii time, Hawaiian’s share price had climbed $1.05 to $26.26.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.