Hilo brothers face bevy of charges in cases involving stolen vehicles, drugs

Hawaii island police said today that they tracked three investigations to two Hilo brothers with similar names, Patrick Enos Jr., 26, and Pat Garrett Enos, 23, and charged both men on Tuesday with multiple offenses, including drug possession.

Officers were looking for a stolen vehicle on Sept. 26 when they saw Pat Garrett Enos alleging driving a stolen SUV and arrested him. The license plates turned out to be from a truck that had been stolen earlier in the day that had been abandoned near Maulua Gulch in North Hilo.

The owner of the truck — who was working in Maulua Gulch — had it stolen by a female and two unidentified males, one of whom threatened the truck owner with a pipe, police said.

Patrick Enos Jr. was later identified as one of the men who allegedly stole the truck and was arrested on a warrant. Police said they found a key fob on him that belonged to the stolen truck.

Using a search warrant, police searched the truck and found drugs and ammunition inside. They executed another search warrant on the SUV and also found ammunition and drugs.

Patrick Enos Jr. was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, robbery, burglary and ammunition and drug possession. His bail is set at $90,000.

Pat Garrett Enos was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle related to the stolen SUV; disobedience to a police officer; fraud plates; ownership prohibited; and drug possession. His bail is set at $46,000. He also was arrested the week before for a no bail warrant, and was on release from the court.

The owners of both the stolen SUV and stolen truck did not immediately report their vehicles as stolen, which police said can inhibit the ability of officers to recover stolen property and arrest those responsible.

Failing to report stolen vehicles also puts officers in potential danger, police said.

“We want to thank all of the people involved in the case,” said Officer Steven Grance, who is leading the investigation. “Without each part of this investigation we would have never been able to piece it all together. Each officer, and each victim, all had different parts, and it took collecting all the information that made this case successful.”