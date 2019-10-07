Third Janet Jackson November concert announced for Blaisdell Arena

Tickets for a third November performance by Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Hawaii time at LiveNation.com and at the Blaisdell Center box office, according to her publicists.

The third concert — scheduled for Nov. 23 — was booked after Jackson previously announced performances for Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at the Blaisdell Arena as part of the 30th anniversary of the release of her Rhythm Nation album.

Jackson has been on tour celebrating the Rhythm Nation anniversary and previously ended her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency.

She is the winner of five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, been nominated for an Academy Award and has won multiple American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Her records have sold more than 180 million copies worldwide.