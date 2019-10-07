comscore Group presents new vision for use of Pali Lanes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Group presents new vision for use of Pali Lanes

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:47 p.m.

Imagine if the grounds and building of the Pali Lanes bowling alley in Kailua were completely renovated with a newly repainted, modern-style facade and grass area featuring a stage for hula performances. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop

Scroll Up