Kokua Line: Rental car OK for road test if several conditions met

Question: Can you use a rental car for the road test? This would be on Oahu.

Answer: Yes, but “if you are using a rental vehicle, it must have the original Certificate of Registration, Certificate of Vehicle Inspection, and Hawaii motor vehicle insurance card. The driver license applicant must be listed on the rental contract,” according to a brochure published by the city, “Preparing for Your Driver License Road Test,” which you can read at https://808ne.ws/roadbro.

You didn’t mention your age, but that last requirement means rental cars aren’t likely options for teenagers converting their learner’s permits to full driver’s licenses.

Major rental car companies we checked generally don’t rent to Hawaii drivers under age 20 (Hertz) or 21 (Budget, Enterprise and Alamo); also, they apply additional surcharges to renters under age 25. There are certain exceptions for U.S. military personnel or federal employees, in which case the minimum rental age would be 18.

A note on vehicle maintenance: Make sure the vehicle you plan to use for your road test can pass the pre-test inspection; otherwise your road test will be canceled. According to the brochure, before you even get behind the wheel, the license examiner will check that:

>> The vehicle has valid registration, safety inspection and insurance coverage.

>> The passenger compartment, seat and floor space are free of obstructions.

>> All turn signals and brake lamps work properly.

>> Brake and turn-signal lamp lenses are not cracked or broken.

>> Both front and rear license plates are securely mounted.

>> Vehicle’s horn is audible and in good working condition.

>> All lug nuts are in place and the tire tread depths are at least one-sixteenth of an inch.

>> The vehicle is free of any obnoxious odors and/or parasites and insects.

>> The vehicle’s instrument panel gauges and warning indicators do not indicate low fuel, excessive engine temperature, low oil pressure, charge battery, etc.

>> Driver and passenger seat belts are clean and in good working condition.

>> Door handles, windows and door locks are in good working condition.

>> The windshield is not cracked or chipped in a manner that impairs visibility.

Q: Can you still “walk in” for the road test?

A: Yes, but it’s not recommended. Wait times may be long, and there is no guarantee that you will be served that day, the city says. It is better to make an appointment, which you can do at 808ne.ws/rdapp.

Q: If you live on Oahu, can you renew your driver’s license online?

A: No. Driver’s license renewals must be handled in person. Only replacement licenses (duplicates) can be ordered online, and, as you indicated, only on Oahu.

Oahu drivers can go online to make an appointment to renew their license, but the transaction itself would be handled in person.

To make an appointment or for more information, go to www.honolulu.gov/csd.

Auwe

Auwe to car commercials that show off vehicles tearing up the beach. This is terrible for coastal ecosystems and encourages other drivers to also drive on the beach — which they should not be doing! I don’t know whether these are local commercials or national, but they shouldn’t do it! — A reader

Mahalo

Mahalo to James Harden. He’s a class act. I went to Thursday’s game a Clippers fan but left a Rockets fan. Harden gave the fans what they paid to see. He’s the true superstar. — NBA fan

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to the wonderful female employee at the Hawaii Kai Satellite City Hall. I am sorry that I did not get her name. She went the extra mile to help this disabled senior solve a problem with her driver’s license. We need more happy people in public service. — C.J.J.

