Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

A Hawaii County fire crew used the Jaws of Life and lift bags to extricate a 69-year-old man pinned this afternoon under a tractor in Paauilo.

The Hawaii County Fire Department got the call at 4:27 p.m. and a crew arrived on scene at 4:40 p.m.

The man was found lifeless when he was pulled from the wreckage after a fatal rollover.

The tractor accident occurred in the backyard of a home on Kaapahu Road, the fire department said.

Police are investigating the case.

