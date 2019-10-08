Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident

A Hawaii County fire crew used the Jaws of Life and lift bags to extricate a 69-year-old man pinned this afternoon under a tractor in Paauilo.
The Hawaii County Fire Department got the call at 4:27 p.m. and a crew arrived on scene at 4:40 p.m.
The man was found lifeless when he was pulled from the wreckage after a fatal rollover.
The tractor accident occurred in the backyard of a home on Kaapahu Road, the fire department said.
Police are investigating the case.
