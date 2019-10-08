Maui authorities seek public’s help in locating suspected felon

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a pre-trial felon who failed to return to Maui Community Correctional Center Monday.
Richard Kealoha-Kaauwai, 27, was released from the correctional facility Friday after he was issued a court-ordered, temporary three-day release to address a personal matter.
Maui police and state sheriffs were notified after he failed to return Monday afternoon.
Kealoha-Kaauwai is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is awaiting trial for abuse of a family or household member and promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.