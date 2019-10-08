Maui authorities seek public’s help in locating suspected felon

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a pre-trial felon who failed to return to Maui Community Correctional Center Monday.

Richard Kealoha-Kaauwai, 27, was released from the correctional facility Friday after he was issued a court-ordered, temporary three-day release to address a personal matter.

Maui police and state sheriffs were notified after he failed to return Monday afternoon.

Kealoha-Kaauwai is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is awaiting trial for abuse of a family or household member and promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.