Water main break cuts off service to more than 90 Kailua townhomes

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are working on repairs to a 12-inch water main break reported overnight at 586 Keolu Drive in the Enchanted Lake neighborhood of Kailua.

The water main break was initially reported at 1 a.m. today.

Approximately 93 residential townhome customers at Kukilakila and seven fire hydrants are without water.

Traffic on Keolu Drive is being routed into the center lane at the break. One lane remains available in each direction. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Roving water wagons are available in the area. Residents may call 748-5000, ext. 1, to request the water wagon.