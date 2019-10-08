Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Patrick Kirch joined Bishop Museum ethnobotanist Douglas Yen for a two-month expedition to Anuta island in the Solomons. The island was misidentified in a story on Page B2 Sunday.
>> Samuel Wilder King II was misidentified in a story on Page B3 Saturday on a discussion at a public forum about Mayor Harry Kim’s Mauna Kea plan.
>> A hearing on Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s request to forgo a jury trial on bank fraud charges will be held Wednesday. The day was inaccurate in a story on Page B2 Saturday.
