What I Ate on My Summer Vacation, Part 2

We’ve nearly reached the end of our series on our readers’ summer dining adventures. Here, you’ll find more examples of deliciousness.

CHEF’S TABLE AT BROOKLYN FARE

New York

If you want a Michelin three-star experience in New York with great food and service, go to Le Bernadin, Per Se or Eleven Madison Park. If you want all that and the best meal to be had in the United States — including this Hokkaido Uni on Brioche — go to Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare.

— Alan Tanaka

FINO RISTORANTE

San Francisco

We visit San Francisco at least twice a year to enjoy the mouthwatering food and, of course, root for the Giants at the ballpark. We enjoyed the homemade cheesecake at Fino Ristorante, which was beautifully presented. Fino is a must when we visit San Francisco and their Italian food is among the best.

— Gary and Colleen Whitney

GRAND CAFE

Key West, Fla.

Tartare of blackfin tuna with sesame crisps and ginger chive oil.

— Leslie B.

KING’S FISH HOUSE

Carlsbad, Calif.

I elected to have my lobster roll Connecticut-style, which means the lobster is doused in warm butter instead of cold mayonnaise. It’s the best lobster roll you can get without traveling all the way to the East Coast!

— Natalie Nishida

THAIVETRO OLDTOWN ICE CREAM

Phuket, Thailand

A family reunion in Phuket brought us to the most incredible gelato shop. Thaivetro featured 47 flavors of gelato and nine flavors of waffle cones. Unique flavors included ultra- local durian, tom yum kung (like the soup) and mangosteen, as well as several other flavors we’d never seen elsewhere. The desserts also offered an indulgent texture with an enjoyable mouthfeel.

— Cherry Griffith

RIVER CRUISE

Moscow

This is a bowl of borscht that I enjoyed while on an evening dinner cruise on the Moskva River.

Borscht is a traditional Russian soup made mostly from beets and cabbage. In this meal it was accompanied by a piece of short rib, some finely chopped greens, sour cream, chopped onions and a piece of dark bread.

The soup was very tasty so I ordered it numerous other times while in Russia. I would highly recommend a trip to Russia to get a great bowl of borscht.

— Dave Barber

AU BOURGUIGNON DU MARAIS

Paris

Beef bourguignon is one of my son, Jason’s, favorite dishes. Jason studied abroad this spring in Denmark, and after he completed his studies we traveled throughout Europe together.

Jason was determined to find the best beef bourguignon while we were visiting Paris. We walked quite a bit, as he was on a mission to reach this cafe, and we hit the jackpot at Au Bourguignon du Marais. Accompanying the entree was a lovely salad that we also both enjoyed. But the piece de resistance was truly the beef bourguignon! This was one of our best memories of our trip.

— Norma Hara

