Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident

A Hawaii County fire crew used the Jaws of Life and lift bags to extricate a 69-year-old man pinned Tuesday afternoon under a tractor in Paauilo.

The Hawaii County Fire Department got the call at 4:27 p.m. and a crew arrived on scene at 4:40 p.m.

The man was found lifeless when he was pulled from the wreckage after a fatal rollover.

The tractor accident occurred in the backyard of a home on Kaapahu Road, the fire department said.

Police are investigating the case.