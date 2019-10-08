comscore Land Use Commission again will convene to determine landfill’s fate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land Use Commission again will convene to determine landfill’s fate

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

The city finally might win its long-running quest to win state approval to extend the life of Oahu’s only municipal landfill, but not if neighbors of the West Oahu facility have anything to do with it. Read more

