comscore Satisfaction study ranks Hawaii airports among the worst | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Satisfaction study ranks Hawaii airports among the worst

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport nearly tops a list of this year’s worst airports for customer satisfaction, mainly because of construction, which tends to delay passengers and sour their travel experiences. Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up