Kohl Levao slated to return to Hawaii offensive line

“Big Money” is back in circulation. Offensive lineman Kohl Levao worked with the Hawaii football team’s first unit during Monday’s practice. Read more

“Big Money” is back in circulation.

Offensive lineman Kohl Levao worked with the Hawaii football team’s first unit during Monday’s practice.

“It’s nice to have ‘Big Money’ back,” quarterback Cole McDonald said following the two-hour practice on UH’s grass field. “He’s going to be a little rusty coming in, but I feel he’s going to step up and make some big-time plays.”

Entering training camp, Levao was widely regarded as the Rainbow Warriors’ top pro prospect. But on July 30, Levao suffered a leg injury in the fourth practice of training camp. In recent weeks, he advanced to running, then light drills, then full participation. He is expected to play in Saturday’s game at Boise State.

At 6 feet 6 and 330 pounds, Levao can play every position on the offensive line. After transferring from City College of San Francisco, Levao started all 14 games in 2018 — 11 at right tackle, three at center.

“It’s going to be nice having him on the line,” McDonald said. “He has that game time under his belt, that kind of veteran mentality.”

Levao, a senior, is both powerful and deceptively agile. Last season, he was a lead blocker on pulls from center and tackle.

“He brings a big part to the offensive line,” left guard J.R. Hensley said. “He’s ready. He’s excited to play. We’re glad to have him back.”

In Levao’s absence, junior Taaga Tuulima has played center. In Tuulima’s 17 career starts, the Warriors are 10-7 and averaging 32.7 points and 442.9 yards.

Right guard Solo Vaipulu has not been available the past two games. Alesana Sunia started at right guard against Central Arkansas, and true freshman Bubba Wa‘a opened at that spot against Nevada. Tuulima and Levao both are capable of playing guard.

“It’s nice to have another good player,” offensive line coach Mark Weber said of Levao. “He has to get back into the groove. It’s good to plug another guy back in there.”

This season, the Warriors have played 12 offensive linemen.

“The guys work, they listen, they’re learning the offense so it makes it easier,” Weber said.

Against Nevada, there was a play when left tackle Ilm Manning and right tackle Gene Pryor simultaneously pancaked a defender.

“We try to be physical,” Weber said. “The more times we knock ’em down, the more we wear on those (defenders).”

McDonald said: “The whole offensive line has just been manhandling people up front. You can’t make it any more fun just being behind those big boys and being protected.”

The Warriors are expected to get a boost from the return of nickelback Kai Kaneshiro and defensive linemen Makai Manuwai and Eperone Moananu. They are expected to play this week after not being available against Nevada because of ailments.