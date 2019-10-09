AlohaCare creates new Native Hawaiian post

AlohaCare has hired L. Kealoha Fox as its Native Hawaiian Cultural Liaison for a newly created position designed to help the nonprofit health plan enhance care for its Native Hawaiian members.

In her most recent role at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, she led strategic efforts and directed agency initiatives related to Mauli Ola (Native Hawaiian health). At AlohaCare, Fox is responsible for developing partnerships and programs to support culturally relevant health care for Native Hawaiian members.

AlohaCare created the new position to address what have been historical health disparities between Native Hawaiians and the general population.