Missing Kahi Mohala patient arrested in Wahiawa

Police arrested a missing 24-year-old Kahi Mohala patient this morning in Wahiawa.

State Sheriffs were assisting Kahi Mohala in finding Kyland Ancheta-Castillo, who the Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday as missing.

He was in the custody of the Department of Health.

Ancheta-Castillo was arrested at 9:20 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree escape in the area of California Avenue and Lehua Street.

According to court records, the 24-year-old was found unfit July 11 to stand trial for allegedly causing damage to property of Panda Express Inc. in excess of $1,500.

The charge is second-degree criminal property damage.

He appeared in Circuit Court Monday for another fitness review hearing, and it was recommended he return Dec. 9 for a fitness review hearing.