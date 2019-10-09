Police arrest Puna man connected to shooting at Hawaiian Paradise Park

Hawaii island police have arrested a 31-year-old Puna man in connection with a shooting earlier this week at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in Keaau.
Police arrested Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakookaon Tuesday afternoon on a vacant lot on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots and a man screaming at a residence on 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident, which is classified as first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree assault.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Todd Pataray at 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tips can also be relayed by texting TIP HAWAIIPD followed by your message, to 888777 or submitted anonymously online.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.