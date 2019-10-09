Police arrest Puna man connected to shooting at Hawaiian Paradise Park

Hawaii island police have arrested a 31-year-old Puna man in connection with a shooting earlier this week at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in Keaau.

Police arrested Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakookaon Tuesday afternoon on a vacant lot on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots and a man screaming at a residence on 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident, which is classified as first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree assault.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Todd Pataray at 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tips can also be relayed by texting TIP HAWAIIPD followed by your message, to 888777 or submitted anonymously online.