Police classify deadly Ewa crash as murder-suicide

Honolulu police are investigating the deadly Oct. 2 crash in Ewa as a murder-suicide.

The crash occurred during the early morning hours on Farrington Highway near Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health. Positive identification of the occupants is still pending.

A 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck occupied by a man and woman was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed head-on into one of the concrete pillars supporting a section of the rail guideway.

Police said the driver intentionally drove into the pillar, killing both occupants in the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear whether it was the man or woman operating the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

The vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found two bodies burned beyond recognition in the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat.

A dog killed in the crash was also found in the cab of the truck.