Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection

Rep. Cynthia Thielen announced today that she will not seek reelection to her seat representing Kailua and Kaneohe Bay after three decades of service.

Thielen, 86, is one of just five Republicans serving in the Hawaii House of Representatives. She said in a press release that her health is good, but that she felt that it’s time to move on.

“I launched my legislative journey in 1990, when my granddaughter Winter Maile at age 6, walked Kailua’s Duck Road for me with her dad, my son Dave. Winter Maile is now 36,” said Thielen in the press release. “While I’m still fiercely advocating for our district at my strategic and mental peaks, and thankfully have a clean bill of health, I believe our district needs someone who will be 100% actively meeting with and representing them 24/7 for years to come. At age 86, that is something I no longer feel able to do.

“I deeply appreciate the support of my constituents through the decades. Many of the children I met in the ‘90s are now raising families of their own in Kailua, part of the next generation of caring and participating windward residents.”

Thielen said that when her term ends she will remain active in public service.

“I feel great pride and gratitude for being trusted to carry out the responsibilities as your state representative for three decades,” said Thielen.