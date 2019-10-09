Thirty Meter Telescope law enforcement costs top $9 million

The state and counties have spent at least $9 million on law enforcement costs related to the Thirty Meter Telescope standoff on Mauna Kea, according to numbers released by the Hawaii Attorney General’s office today.

The total costs to date are expected to be higher as some of the figures only go through the end of August or part of September.

The costs include:

>> $1.6 million for the Hawaii National Guard through Sept. 28

>> $1.3 million in costs incurred by the Attorney General’s office through Sept. 9

>> $862,000 for law enforcement under the Public Safety Department through Aug. 31

>> $601,000 in costs incurred by the Department of Land and Natural Resources through Sept. 3

As previously reported, Hawaii County has spent more than $4.4 million on TMT-related expenses, mostly on overtime for police officers.

The Honolulu and Maui County police spent about $260,000 combined in overtime, travel and vehicle shipping.