Let’s see now: We have a lot of folks rushing to defend an NBA executive for speaking out against human rights abuses in Hong Kong. And only a few years ago many of those same folks were vilifying an NFL quarterback for speaking out against human rights abuses in his own country.

Warren Kanai

Kakaako

