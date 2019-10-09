Letter: Once heroic, Giuliani has deterioriated

How depressing it has been to witness the total deterioration in character of Rudy Giuliani over the last several years. Read more

How depressing it has been to witness the total deterioration in character of Rudy Giuliani over the last several years.

Back in his days as New York City’s mayor, he helped lift the American people back up in the aftermath of 9/11, and rally them all together in patriotic defiance against the terrorists.

He was a glowing credit to the Republican Party in those dark, uncertain days. He made me proud to be an American.

But lately, he’s traded all his honor as “America’s mayor” for the status of President Donald Trump’s stooge.

He’s become a sick joke, shamelessly making up excuses for all of this president’s questionable conduct.

Where once he united America, he now merely adds more fuel to the outrage of people who hate the disgusting state of the modern Republican Party, thereby contributing to our current political division. What a fall from grace.

Kevin Johnson

Kawaiahao

