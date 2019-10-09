Judge refuses to throw out statement in cash smuggling case

Felina Salinas said a suitcase containing $335,000 in undeclared cash seized from a private jet headed to the Philippines was hers. Read more

Felina Salinas said a suitcase containing $335,000 in undeclared cash seized from a private jet headed to the Philippines was hers.

A federal judge said Monday that her statement can be used against her at trial.

Salinas is charged with bulk cash smuggling and helping the founder of a Philippine-based megachurch, who was aboard the private jet, avoid prosecution. Trial in U.S. District Court is scheduled for February.

Her lawyer Michael Green had argued that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers did not warn Salinas that anything she said could be used against her when they asked her to identify which of the carry-on bags that were in the jet’s passenger compartment was hers. Green said that Salinas was in custody when she claimed the suitcase.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright disagreed. In a ruling he handed down Monday, Seabright said Salinas was not under arrest or in custody Feb. 13, 2018, during the more than five hours it took CBP officials to inspect the jet. Salinas, three other passengers and two crew members were waiting inside a Signature Flight Support lounge at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and were free to come and go.

The $335,000 were in stacks of $100 bills rolled up inside a bundle of 36 black men’s socks. The roll-on suitcase also contained $9,000 in Australian dollars.

Salinas also claimed as hers a backpack containing $40,000 cash and a wallet containing $4,400. She had declared that she was carrying $40,000 in U.S. currency. No other passenger declared having more than $10,000.

In a court hearing last month Ernest Durante, the leader of the CBP Anti-­Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team in Honolulu, testified that Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name, had written “$9,000” on his declaration form, scratched it out then wrote “$27.” The law requires declaring amounts over $10,000.

Durante also testified that his team found weapon parts in a duffel bag that was in the plane’s cargo hold. One of the other passengers claimed the bag and weapon parts as his and was allowed to leave after the inspection.

The outbound inspection was not random. Durante said his chief had told him the day before that the jet was suspected of currency smuggling and directed him and his team to inspect the plane. One of the team members testified that Durante told her that they were going to look for money and waited until the aircraft started moving, or a showing that the operator had the intent to depart, before stopping it for the inspection.