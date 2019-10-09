comscore Hawaii Grown: Around the nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Grown: Around the nation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ‘17: The Boise State junior safety had five tackles (four solo and 2 for loss) along with one sack, helping the No. 14 Broncos to a 38-13 victory over UNLV to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 9, 2019

Scroll Up