Hawaii Grown: Around the nation

FOOTBALL

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ‘17: The Boise State junior safety had five tackles (four solo and 2 for loss) along with one sack, helping the No. 14 Broncos to a 38-13 victory over UNLV to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season.

>> Andru Tovi, Mililani ‘16: The Kansas senior started at center and helped the Jayhawks to 360 yards of total offense, but they ultimately fell 45-20 against No. 6 Oklahoma.

>> Breiden Fehoko, Farrington ‘15: The team captain of No. 5 LSU had three total tackles with one for loss, holding Utah State to 19 rushing yards and no touchdowns in a 42-6 win to keep the Tigers perfect at 5-0 this season.

>> Joey Bryant, Saint Louis ‘09: The senior defensive back had two total tackles and broke up a pass in No. 23 Memphis’ 52-33 win over Louisiana Monroe, keeping the Tigers undefeated at 5-0.

>> Kanawai Noa (Punahou ‘15): The senior receiver had two catches for 13 yards in Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern.

>> Alexander Vainikolo, Maui ‘16: The senior linebacker paced the Lobos with seven total tackles with one tackle for loss in a 32-21 loss against San Jose State.

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kapolei ‘17: The junior defensive lineman for No. 9 Notre Dame managed three total tackles and two quarterback hurries in the Fighting Irish’s 52-0 blowout of Bowling Green.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ‘17: The redshirt freshman started at inside linebacker, helping No. 13 Oregon’s defense hold California to a single score in the Ducks’ 17-7 victory. He also recorded his first career sack and set a career high with seven tackles to go with two quarterback hits.

>> Pono Davis, KS-Hawaii ‘15: The senior defensive tackle at No. 21 Southern Methodist recorded three total tackles, including one for a loss, in the Mustangs’ OT victory over Tulsa to keep their perfect record, now 6-0, this season.

>> Jet Toner, Punahou ‘16: The Stanford senior converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra points en route to a 23-13 victory over Pac-12 opponent Washington.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ‘19: The UCF freshman QB was 25-for-46 passing for 297 yards with one TD and three INTs in the 27-24 loss in an AAC showdown against No. 25 Cincinnati, dropping the Knights to 4-2 this season.

>> Duke Clemens, Punahou ‘19: The UCLA freshman started at left guard, helping the Bruins to 256 yards and three TDs on the ground in a 48-31 loss to Oregon State.

>> Ahofitu Maka, Punahou ‘18: The UTSA sophomore started at center, powering the Roadrunners to 320 yards and two TDs rushing on Saturday. UTSA’s offensive line only surrendered one sack en route to a 26-16 victory over conference opponent UTEP.

>> Feleti Afemui, Maui ‘17: The Vanderbilt starting inside linebacker recorded four assisted tackles with one tackle for loss in the Commodores’ 31-6 loss to Ole Miss.

>> Jonathan Lolohea, Lahainaluna ‘15: The senior at Northern Arizona tallied three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in the 41-23 rout of Northern Colorado.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ‘18: The sophomore wideout for Princeton hauled in two passes for 27 yards in the Tigers’ 21-10 victory against Columbia.

>> Judd Cockett, Punahou ‘17: The junior wide receiver from Southern Utah reeled in four passes for 57 yards in the Thunderbirds’ 52-31 loss at Portland State on Saturday.

>> Andrew Valladares, Mililani ‘17: The junior running back at Western Oregon had seven carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Wolves’ dominant 51-14 victory over Simon Fraser.

>> Cody Masterson, Waldorf ‘17: The junior defensive lineman at Chapman blocked a punt for Chapman that led to a touchdown drive in the Panthers’ 36-6 homecoming victory over Whittier. He also added three tackles with one tackle for loss and a sack.

>> Makana Laboy, ‘Iolani ‘17: The junior defensive back for Lewis & Clark had three total tackles with two tackles for loss and two pass breakups in the Pioneers’ 28-14 win at Pacific Lutheran.

>> Dane Ku Blake, Punahou ‘16: The Macalester senior linebacker had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack for the Scots in their 24-9 win against Cornell College.

>> Gage Quinabo-Reis, Kalani ‘18: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore started at linebacker and tallied eight total tackles in the Boxers’ 52-14 loss against Linfield.

>> Malik Smith, Kapolei ‘15: The junior from Pacific (Ore.) started at cornerback against Linfield and made six total tackles on Saturday in the Boxers’ 52-14 loss.

>> Braiden Ayala, Waianae ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore defensive back had one kick return for 27 yards that kicked off a touchdown drive in the Pirates’ strong 82-7 victory over Willamette (Ore.). He also broke up two passes.

>> Solo Grey, Waianae ‘17: The sophomore defensive lineman for Whitworth (Wash.) made a sack and had two tackles for loss and two QB hurries in the Pirates’ commanding 82-7 win over Willamette (Ore.).

WOMENS’ SOCCER

>> Kitty Jones-Black, Kamehameha ‘19: The Ohio State freshman started in midfield and netted a goal on two shots in the Buckeyes’ 3-2 loss to Penn State on Sunday.

>> Makamae Gomera-Stevens, Kamehameha ‘17: The junior forward at Washington State scored the No. 14 Cougars’ lone goal in their 1-0 overtime win over No. 20 California on Sunday.

>> Chardonnay Curran, Campbell ‘17: The junior midfielder from Oregon scored a goal in the 71st minute, her first of the season, to help the Ducks to a 2-2 draw against No. 17 Colorado on Sunday night.

>> Chai Cortez, Maui ‘18: The Oregon sophomore defender assisted on her team’s second goal of the game to equalize against No. 17 Colorado as the Ducks tied with the ranked Buffaloes, 2-2.

>> Kylee Kim-Bustillos, ‘Iolani ‘17: The junior forward for Sacramento State took four shots and converted one of them for a goal in the Hornets’ 3-0 win on Sunday against Southern Utah.

>> Aaliyah Fesili, Punahou ‘17: The junior goalkeeper for Sacramento State had three saves and kept a clean sheet on Sunday in her team’s 3-0 win over Southern Utah.

>> Rachel Bowler, ‘Iolani ‘16: The Seattle senior defender racked up an assist and four shots on goal in the Redhawks’ 4-1 win over Chicago State on Friday.

>> Chelsie DePonte, St. Andrew’s Priory ‘17: The junior midfielder for Stony Brook (N.Y.) scored a goal and assisted another in the Seawolves’ 4-0 rout of UMBC on Thursday. On Sunday, she added another assist in the Seawolves’ 2-0 win over Binghamton.

WOMENS’ VOLLEYBALL

>> Emi Pua’a, Punahou ‘16: The senior libero/defensive specialist played in three sets and led her team with 14 digs as the Wildcats swept Colorado on Sunday, moving them to 11-5 this season. She also had four assists and an ace.

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ‘16: The senior setter for Army played in three sets and led her team with 16 assists to go with a service ace and four digs in the Black Knights’ 3-0 win over Marist on Oct. 1. On Saturday, she played in three sets, pacing the team with 10 assists and nine digs in their 3-1 win against Holy Cross. She capped off her week with 19 assists and five digs in Army’s 3-1 loss to Colgate on Sunday. Army is 11-6 this season.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Army junior setter played in all three sets and led all players with 10 digs as the Black Knights swept Marist on Tuesday. On Saturday, she tallied 24 digs with six assists in Army’s 3-1 win over Holy Cross. She finished her week with 13 digs, four assists and a kill in the Black Knights’ 3-1 loss to Colgate.

>> Grace Wee, ‘Iolani ‘19: The No. 9 BYU freshman libero recorded seven digs and two aces as the Cougars swept Saint Mary’s on Saturday. No. 9 BYU is 14-2 this season.

>> Jojo Ishida, Mid-Pacific ‘17: The junior libero for Cal State Bakersfield played in all five sets and led all players with 26 digs in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Seattle.

>> Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker, KS-Hawaii ‘16: The Cal State Northridge senior setter gathered a grand total of 49 assists and 13 digs in the Matadors’ 3-1 win at CSUN on Saturday.

>> Ryanne “Cookie” Burnett, Sacred Hearts ‘19: The Delaware State freshman outside hitter led all players with 21 kills to go with five digs in the Hornets’ 3-1 win against Norfolk State on Sunday.

>> Brandee Markwith, Punahou ‘16: On Friday, The East Carolina junior defensive specialist/libero paced her team with 10 assists, 10 digs and three service aces as the Pirates swept South Florida.

>> Julia Fisher, Le Jardin ‘18: The Eastern Michigan sophomore middle blocker recorded seven kills and three block assists but lost to Central Michigan 3-1 on Thursday. She finished off the week with a 3-1 victory against Ohio, recording seven kills, three block assists and three digs on Saturday.

>> Puaoolelagi Sao, Kahuku ‘17: The junior defensive specialist from Eastern Washington played in all three sets and had 14 digs as the Eagles were swept at Montana on Thursday.

>> ShaLi Niu, Kahuku ‘18: The George Mason sophomore opposite hitter played in all three sets and finished with eight kills, three block assists and five digs, but the Patriots were swept by La Salle.

>> Sandra Zeng, Punahou ‘17: The Harvard junior outside hitter/defensive specialist played in all three sets on Friday, recording 15 digs as the Crimson were swept by Yale. On Saturday, she added 17 digs and seven assists as Harvard took down Brown 3-0.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ‘19: The freshman setter racked up nine assists as Kansas State lost to Texas Tech 3-0 on Wednesday.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ‘17: The junior outside hitter at Nevada played in all four sets, gathering 16 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win over Boise State on Thursday. On Saturday, she finished with 13 kills and eight digs in Nevada’s 3-0 sweep of Utah State. Nevada is now 13-3 this season.

>> Kili Robins, Kamehameha ‘18: The Nevada sophomore outside hitter played in all four sets and had 18 kills in the Wolf Pack’s 3-1 win over Boise State on Thursday.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ‘19: The North Carolina State freshman setter played in four sets and had 19 assists to go with eight digs in the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win against Virginia Tech on Friday.

>> Alleyah Galdeira, Kamehameha ‘19: The North Texas freshman defensive specialist played in two sets and recorded 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Southern Mississippi.

>> Hana Lishman, Punahou ‘16: On Tuesday, the Pepperdine senior libero played in all five sets and had 16 digs and four assists in the Waves’ 3-2 loss at San Diego. On Thursday, she added 17 digs in a 3-1 win over Portland. She finished her busy week on Saturday, playing in all three sets and recording nine digs, three assists and four service aces in Pepperdine’s 3-0 sweep of Gonzaga.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Pittsburgh freshman setter led her team with 29 assists and added seven digs in the Panthers’ 3-0 win at Miami on Friday. On Sunday, she added to her total by leading all players with 46 assists as the Panthers took down No. 23 Florida State 3-1. The Panthers are 15-1 this season.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ‘17: The Portland junior defensive specialist/libero recorded 19 digs in the Pilots’ 3-1 loss at Pepperdine on Thursday.

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ‘16: On Thursday, the senior middle blocker from Portland had 11 kills and four assisted blocks as the Pilots lost 3-1 at Pepperdine.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ‘18: The San Francisco sophomore setter led all players with 25 assists to go with 12 digs in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Santa Clara.

>> Kailee Kurokawa, Hilo ‘18: On Friday, the Seattle sophomore setter led all players with 32 assists and added six digs in the Redhawks’ 3-0 loss at Grand Canyon. She increased those numbers on Saturday with 42 assists and 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to CSU Bakersfield.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ‘17: The junior defensive specialist/libero from Temple led all players with 22 digs in Friday’s 3-1 loss to UConn. On Sunday, she led the Owls with 24 digs and six assists in a 3-2 loss to Houston.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ‘18: On Wednesday, the sophomore libero/setter had 36 assists in No. 4 Texas’s sweep of TCU. The Longhorns are 9-2 this season.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ‘19: The freshman outside hitter for UNLV paced her team with 12 kills and 10 digs as the Rebels took down San Diego State 3-1 on Thursday. She finished her week with 10 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 win at Fresno State on Saturday.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ‘19: On Saturday, the UNLV freshman libero/defensive specialist gathered 12 digs in a 3-2 win at Fresno State.

>> Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Utah sophomore setter led all players with 46 assists to go with eight digs as the Utes defeated Arizona 3-1 on Friday.

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ‘17: The sophomore middle blocker had eight assisted blocks and three kills for the Utes against the Wildcats.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ‘19: The freshman setter at Utah State played in five sets, recording 23 assists and nine digs in the Aggies’ 3-2 victory against San Jose State on Thursday.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ‘17: The UTEP junior setter/outside hitter tallied 16 assists in the Miners’ 3-1 loss to UTSA in a Sunday C-USA showdown.

>> Aria McComber, Punahou ‘18: The No. 24 Washington State freshman defensive specialist/libero had 11 digs in three sets in Sunday’s 3-2 win over USC. The Cougars are 13-3 this season.

>> Jojo Kruize, Moanalua ‘16: The Western Illinois senior outside hitter recorded 19 kills, nine digs and an ace in the Leathernecks’ 3-1 loss to North Dakota on Friday.

>> Sina Uluave, Punahou ‘19: The Wichita State freshman outside hitter had 13 digs and an ace in Friday’s 3-2 win at Memphis.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ‘16: The senior setter at Winthrop (S.C.) led both teams with 39 assists, 12 digs and six kills as Winthrop swept UNC Asheville 3-0. She added to her numbers by tallying 47 assists in Saturday’s 3-1 win over USC Upstate.

