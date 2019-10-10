Flash flood watch issued for Niihau to Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu through Friday morning.
The weather service said a deep convergence band will set up over the western part of the state tonight and “produce heavy showers and thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding.”
The watch was issued shortly after 3 p.m.
Flash flooding is life threatening and the public is urged to not cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot, the weather service said.
