North Kona residents evacuated in hourslong police standoff

Several North Kona residents have been evacuated from their homes today because of a police standoff with a man in a house, a Hawaii island Police Department spokesman said.

Police responded to the incident on Ahulani Street in Kalaoa about 9 a.m. and began evacuating residents as a precaution, said HPD spokesman Alan Richmond.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries or hostages, Richmond said shortly after 1 p.m.

“We don’t know if there’s a weapon,” he said.

He said officers from the department’s Special Response Team and a negotiating team are on scene, trying to encourage the man to exit the home and end the standoff.

Richmond said police have closed Ahulani between Hookumu and Kiekie streets.