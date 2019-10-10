North Kona residents evacuated in hourslong police standoff

Several North Kona residents have been evacuated from their homes today because of a police standoff with a man in a house, a Hawaii island Police Department spokesman said.
Police responded to the incident on Ahulani Street in Kalaoa about 9 a.m. and began evacuating residents as a precaution, said HPD spokesman Alan Richmond.
There haven’t been any reports of injuries or hostages, Richmond said shortly after 1 p.m.
“We don’t know if there’s a weapon,” he said.
He said officers from the department’s Special Response Team and a negotiating team are on scene, trying to encourage the man to exit the home and end the standoff.
Richmond said police have closed Ahulani between Hookumu and Kiekie streets.
